Wis. DNR asks public for any information on horse with arrow in leg

(Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement logo)
(Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement logo) (WLUC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMYRA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help Thursday to get information about a horse with an arrow in its leg on the Kettle Moraine State Forest Trail.

The incident occurred between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct. 28 in Palmyra, near Viele Lane on the DNR Pink horse trail.

While the rider was on their horse, they noticed an arrow in one of its legs, just above the hoof. The DNR did not explain how the arrow became lodged in the horse’s leg.

The DNR noted they recovered a Black Eagle Arrows brand Spartan model arrow from the scene, a white Blazer brand vanes and a Muzzy brand three fixed-blade broadhead.

The DNR asked that anyone who knows anything about this incident or has used this type of arrow and broadhead in the area should call the DNR hotline at 1-800-TIP-WDNR

