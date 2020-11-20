Advertisement

Wisconsin health agency says it’s committed to vaccines

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a...
FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. Microsoft says state-backed Russian and North Korean hackers have in recent months tried to steal valuable data from leading pharmaceutical companies and COVID-19 vaccine researchers.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The leader of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is assuring Republican lawmakers that the agency is committed to expanding the popular SeniorCare program to cover vaccines as required under a state law passed in April as part of a coronavirus relief package.

Agency secretary Andrea Palm responded in a letter released Thursday to concerns raised earlier this month by the then-co chairs of the Legislature’s budget committee.

They questioned why vaccine coverage had not been added to SeniorCare more than six months after the law required it.

Palm says that federal approval of changes needed to enact the law had been requested and is pending.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
(FILE) Testing site in Janesville.
Rock County returns to Phase One of COVID-19 reopening plan

Latest News

What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Pfizer expected to file for emergency use authorization today, putting the US a step closer to...
COVID vaccine takes step closer as deaths rise
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency use of COVID-19 shots in US
It's recommended that college students get tested for coronavirus before heading home for...
Student heading home for the holiday? Get a virus test, colleges say