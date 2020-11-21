Advertisement

Authorities ask for public’s help in locating Fort Atkinson homicide suspect, known hunter

The suspect is known to frequent thousands of acres near County Trunk Highway A and Highway 106
Kevin P. Anderson (Source: Wisconsin Department of Justice)
Kevin P. Anderson (Source: Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking hunters to keep an eye out for more than just deer this hunting season.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating homicide suspect Kevin P. Anderson—a known outdoorsman and hunter. Anderson was charged for the death of Nedra J. Lemke and James H. Lemke in June, but is still at large.

Anderson is known to frequent thousands of acres near County Trunk Highway A and Highway 106, authorities say. He is described as a 6-foot, 61-year-old man of Fort Atkinson weighing about 200 lbs. He has blue eyes and balding brown hair.

Investigators have searched the area with planes, helicopters, drones, K-9′s and thermal imaging, but have yet to locate the suspect, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Anyone who spots Anderson is told not to approach him and instead immediately contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310. Anyone with information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts is also asked to contact law enforcement.

