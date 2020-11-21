Dane Co. election workers to start counting ballots for partial recount Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A partial recount is underway in Dane in Milwaukee counties for the Nov. presidential election. While experts say it will likely not alter the results enough for President Trump to overcome his more than 20,000 vote deficit to Biden in the Badger State, the process could go beyond the count.

As election workers in Dane Co. got started at the Monona Terrace Friday morning checking over ballots and equipment, the lawyer representing the Trump campaign made it clear what ballots observers would be on the lookout for and what they want thrown out. Absentee ballots without an application and any that clerks added witness addresses to were on the list.

Maintaining poll workers followed the rules on election day, the Dane Co. Board of Canvassers denied the campaign’s request, but said observers are welcome to flag ballots in question to be recorded.

“They have an issue with a large amount of ballots, so we are going to be able to say, we acknowledge you are objecting to these and then that will be entered into the record. But we are not going to segregate them and we are not going to exclude them from the total count,” Dane Co. Clerk Scott McDonell said.

McDonell said he expects the objected ballots will ultimately be used in court.

“It’s an attack on the absentee ballot process on the whole framework, so we will see. I tend to doubt that the courts will look favorably upon that especially cherry picking two counties,” he said.

The entire process, which is live-streamed, will keep playing out Saturday after a pubic test of the election equipment. That will give election workers the green light to start counting.

