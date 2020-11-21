Mainly Dry Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure will settle in for Saturday. This will bring more northerly winds and cooler temperatures. With just a few clouds tonight, lows drop into the upper 20s. Partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs around 40 degrees. A weak impulse of energy swings through Saturday night through Sunday. While not a lot of moisture, there could be an early rain or snow shower. Highs will be into the lower 40s. Calm conditions expected Monday with highs into the upper 30s.

A bigger weathermaker will push in Tuesday. Rain and snow are likely across the area. A lingering sprinkle or flurry possible early Wednesday, otherwise clearing will quickly move in. This is great news for Thanksgiving itself as we see mostly sunny skies with highs into the middle 40s. Calm weather should carry us through the end of the week and Black Friday.

