Seasonably chilly for the start of the gun deer hunting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! It’s back to reality. The warm November weather we enjoyed at the end of the workweek is gone. High temperatures on today and tomorrow will only be near or just above 40 degrees. At least, our rain and snow chances continue to go down. For the most part, this weekend is going to be dry. There might be a slight chance for a rain and/or snow shower on Sunday. Our next big weather maker probably won’t arrive until Tuesday, though.

This morning is mostly clear and chilly. Temperatures are in the 20s across a good chunk of the area. Luckily, the wind is not very strong this morning, so the wind chill factor is not much of a problem this morning. If you’re heading out the door first thing this morning, make sure to give yourself some extra time because you’re going to have to defrost your car.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. High temperatures will be near or just above 40 degrees. One of the best parts about today will be the light wind. We could use a break from the wind after the last couple of days.

Today's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday is the start of the deer gun hunting season in Wisconsin. Temperatures across southern and central Wisconsin will be near 40 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Northern Wisconsin will be a littler cooler with highs only in the 30s. Saturday will be a dry day across the entire state. There will be a slight chance of rain/snow showers on Sunday.

Wisconsin Weekend Forecast - Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Wisconsin Weekend Forecast - Future Radar (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will be in the mid to upper 20s. The average low for this time of year is 25 degrees.

Sunday will be a touch warmer. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 40s. There will be more clouds around and a slight chance of a rain and/or snow shower on Sunday. Places west of Madison closer to the Mississippi River will have the best chance of a rain and/or snow shower.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The start of next week looks mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs temperatures on Monday will be 40 degrees.

Our next big weather maker looks like it will impact the area Monday night through Tuesday night. Precipitation will likely start Monday night as a wet snow. The snow will likely transition into a rain/snow mix Tuesday morning and to mostly rain Tuesday afternoon. A rain/snow mix will wrap up Tuesday night. Right now, Wednesday is looking like a mostly dry day. Minor snowfall accumulations will be possible Monday night - Tuesday.

Next Big Weather Maker - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

This storm system will be long gone by Thanksgiving. From this distance, Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.