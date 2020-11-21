Advertisement

Socially distanced events awaken holiday magic in Downtown Baraboo

Organizers say they wanted to provide a safe alternative to festive fun.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - This year, the community canceled its annual Holiday Light parade due to safety precautions surrounding COVID-19. Organizers say they wanted to provide a safe alternative to festive fun.

“We just had to kind of make things a little bit different and plan accordingly,” said Lacey Steffes with Downtown Baraboo.

On Saturday, there will be a Christmas Window Walk. Lacey Steffes with Downtown Baraboo says this is a way to highlight local small shops and also bring some of the magic of holiday decorations to life.

“We’ve asked our merchants to deck out their windows and their storefronts,” said Steffes. “We’re asking families if they want to come downtown and experience the windows.”

Organizers are encouraging visitors to wear masks and social distance, even while outdoors.

Starting on November 28, there will be free horse and wagon rides and visits with Santa.

Below is a list of holiday events in Downtown Baraboo:

  • Christmas Window Walk - November 21
  • Small Business Saturday – November 28
  • Home for the Holidays – December 5
  • Very Merry Weekend – December 12
  • Experience the Magic of Christmas – December 19

For more information about the holiday events, click here.

