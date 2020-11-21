Advertisement

UW Health stresses following COVID-19 guidelines during hunting season

(KSFY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health officials stressed Friday that the deer hunting season needs to look different this year due to COVID-19.

“Hunting alone or distanced from others could work, but often deer hunting involves group gatherings and staying overnight in cabins with people outside your household,” said UW Health chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof. “We just can’t do that this year.”

UW Health explained that the same COVID-19 safety measures apply when hunting, including social distancing and washing your hands. UW Health also advised strongly against gathering in groups.

Health officials explained that if you plan to be within six feet of someone who does not live in your household, you should wear a mask to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Those who cannot hunt and follow these guidelines are at greater risk for contracting the virus, UW Health warned.

