Wisconsin Dells HS shifts to 50% A/B plan for two days

Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Dells High School students are switching to a 50% A/B model Monday and Tuesday due to COVID-19.

According to a letter sent out to families on Friday, the school said the shift is due to a growing number of positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts. There are currently 90 students in quarantine.

The school explained that students will follow a 50% A/B schedule on Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving break. Students with a last name starting with letters A through L will attend school on Monday and students with a last name starting with M through Z will go to school on Tuesday.

The school noted that this is the same format used during the second week of school and in late October.

Plans for after Thanksgiving will be determined on Monday night during the school board meeting, the school added.

