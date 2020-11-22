Community Book Drive to collect books for Madison Reading Project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Reading Project is looking to give out 10 thousand books to children in need this holiday season as part of the Community Book Drive.

From picture books, graphic novels, or chapter books for older readers, the Madison Reading Project looks to give free and quality books to those children who need new reads.

The organization is looking to collect 10 thousand books and reach their yearly goal of giving away 60 thousand books.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue our mission right now and I feel like our group has just seen even more requests come in throughout the summer and into fall,” said Childs. “We’re gearing up for the winter because there are so many kids that are going to need books over the holidays.”

Childs says that the pandemic has made it more difficult for children to get access to new books, as many are home-bound.

“They’re just really looking for anything that’s new and engaging,” she added. “With kids being at home, I think it’s even more urgent for kids to have things, especially those who don’t have the funds to be able to purchase books online or get to the library.”

Those interested in donating like-new books from home can find donation bins across Dane County or purchase new books online directly from Madison Reading Project’s Book Wish Lists.

The Community book Drive runs through December 15 to ensure books are delivered in a timely manner.

