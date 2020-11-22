DHS: 89 more COVID-19 hospitalizations reported, zero deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite reaching two bleak milestones Saturday – over 3,000 deaths and 350,000 positive COVID-19 cases – the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded zero deaths Sunday and the least amount of positive cases seen in the last three weeks.

According to the DHS dashboard, 3,507 positive cases were recorded Sunday. This is the first time since Nov. 2 that a single-day case count has been below 4,000. Sunday’s numbers bring the total number of positive cases to 354,676.

Of the 14,899 additional people tested Sunday, 11,392 were negative for the virus.

According to the DHS, 2,439,928 total tests have been performed statewide.

Hospitalizations are nearing 16,000. As of Sunday 15,823 total patients have been hospitalized for COVID-19, up 89 from Saturday.

With zero deaths reported, total deaths remain at 3,005.

As of Sunday, 276,574 people have recovered from the virus while 75,035 cases are still active.

