Feeling like November for the next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure settled over the Badger State for Saturday - allowing plenty of sunshine to filter in. That high slides East and brings cloud cover in for Sunday. The next major weather system to impact Wisconsin arrives on Tuesday.

Highs stay in the 40′s for Sunday. Extra cloud cover accompanies an upper-level disturbance that swings by tomorrow afternoon. A brief flurry may travel over northern Wisconsin. Madison and the rest of southern Wisconsin will stay dry.

Clouds clear out for Monday before another system heads our way on Tuesday.

Models show a wintry mix overspreading Wisconsin Tuesday morning before a transition to rain later in the day. The low-pressure center stays in the neighborhood through Wednesday. As of now, Thanksgiving Day appears sunny with highs in the mid 40′s.

