First Alert: Mess of snow & rain for Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure has moved East and allowed cloud cover to filter back into the Badger State Sunday. Snow flurries have stayed well North, but they’ll be back in the neighborhood in just a few days.

The November temperature trend continues for the upcoming week. Temperatures start in the upper 20′s and round out in the upper 30′s/lower 40′s Monday & Tuesday. After Monday sunshine, clouds roll in ahead of the next weather maker.

A low-pressure center develops in the lee of the Rocky Mountains and swings across the Plains. A cold air mass will be in place across Wisconsin throughout Monday and Tuesday. Ahead of the system, warm air surges in from the south & creates widespread snow flurries on Tuesday morning. This may quickly drop an accumulation which stands between 1-3″. The snow won’t stick around for long since the atmosphere will warm & allow for a transition to rain by Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday morning travel may get tricky with accumulations sticking on roadways. Once the transition to rain begins, the snow will melt into slush before completely washing away in the evening.

Rain continues through Wednesday morning before exiting along with the weather system. High pressure settles in for Thanksgiving Day - allowing for a mostly sunny - partly cloudy sky. Highs will top out in the lower 40′s.

Models disagree on the overall pattern for next weekend. However, clouds will likely roll in Friday and stick around through Saturday/Sunday. Early projects show a surge of cold air dropping into the Midwest during the first week of December.

