FIRST ALERT: Tuesday looks like a wintry mess

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! Other than a sprinkle or snow flurry today, the weather will be quiet today and tomorrow. Tuesday is the next day we’re going to have to watch for widespread precipitation. Right now, Tuesday looks like a wintry mess with a quick round of a heavy, wet accumulating snow and rain.

Upcoming Precipitation Chances (WMTV NBC15)

This morning is chilly. Temperatures range from the teens for places well north of Madison towards central Wisconsin to the lower 30s along the Wisconsin-Illinois border. Clouds will be on the increase this morning, and a snow flurry can’t be ruled for places along the Mississippi River.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s, which is just above average for this time of year. The average high for this time of year is 40 degrees. The clouds with a few peaks of sunshine will be over southern Wisconsin throughout the day. Even though it’s not likely, a sprinkle or snow flurry can’t be ruled through early this afternoon. The wind will be out of the of the west southwest at 5-10 mph through this afternoon. The wind will pick up out of the northwest this evening.

Sunday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be in the mid to upper 20s.

The start of the workweek will be seasonably chilly. Despite a ton of sunshine, high temperatures on Monday will only be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Our next big weather maker will arrive on Tuesday. A heavy, wet snow will develop Monday night into Tuesday morning. This could have a big impact on your Tuesday morning commute. Expect low visibilities and slushy roads. Snowfall accumulations of 1-3″+ will be possible Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. As temperatures warm, the snow will turn into a wintry mix of rain and snow and eventually all rain by Tuesday afternoon. The rain could linger a little longer than what previously thought. Right now, it does not look like the rain will wrap up until sometime on Wednesday. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be near or just above 40 degrees.

Next Big Weather Maker - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Snowfall Potential - Monday Night - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

The weather looks much nicer for Thanksgiving. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 40s. Expect more sunshine and highs in the lower to mid 40s as we head towards next weekend.

Temperature Trend - Seasonably Chilly (WMTV NBC15)

