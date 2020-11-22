Local Thanksgiving dine-in, take-out and free meal options

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanksgiving may look a bit different this year, but your meal doesn’t have to! The following are local restaurants and community organizations that are offering Thanksgiving meals to be enjoyed at home.

Keep in mind, this list is not comprehensive, and you are encouraged to check with your favorite restaurant to see if they are offering take out on Turkey Day. And if you’re really in a pinch, you can always count on local grocery stores which have heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meal options.

Free Meals

Delta Beer Lab

The brewery will be serve a free community meal on Thanksgiving from 3 – 5 p.m. RSVP here.

Just show up and drive-thru the Good Shepherd-Madison Campus parking lot and get your free, hot Thanksgiving dinner. No need to RSVP, just come!

Shopping rewards app Ibotta and Walmart are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving. The meal is designed to feed a family of five and includes everything from turkey to cranberry sauce.

Dine-In and Carry-Out

The Great Dane is replacing its buffet with a take-and-bake meal. The restaurant is offering oven-roasted turkey and homemade gravy, whipped potatoes, green bean almandine, an herbed cornbread stuffing and more. Customers can choose between apple or pumpkin pie. For $120, the Great Dane estimates it will feed five to six people. Pre-order from any Great Dane location until Nov. 23 and carry-out on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Get a petite (8-10 lb.) whole smoked turkey, stuffing muffins from the Tailgate Foodie with bacon and wheat beer in them, pumpkin pie from the Norske Nook and a pint of homemade cranberries from Karben4. The kit costs $105 and pick up is on Tuesday or Wednesday at the tap room, or Wednesday at St. John the Baptist in Waunakee.

This home-style French restaurant on Willy Street isn’t doing turkey, but you can pick up scalloped potatoes with garlic and gruyere, a praline pecan pie or a spiral apple tarte tatin. The pumpkin pie is vegan, and there’s a chocolate variation on the pecan pie. There will be three pick up days: Nov. 24, 25 and 26).

This Fitchburg Cajun-style restaurant has three options this Turkey Day: (1) Get a “ready to heat” meal for one to six people ($40-$180) that includes all the fixings — mac and cheese, roasted sweet potatoes, homemade cornbread, tarragon and thyme stuffing and more; (2) Cook your own Nami Moon Farms turkey, already brined and spatchocked (backbone removed), plus all the sides ($120-$240); or (3) Pay it forward! Liliana’s is donating Thanksgiving dinners to food insecure families.

Bonfyre’s to-go meal serves four to six people. Meals include choice of roasted turkey breast, bourbon-glazed ham or a combination of both. Choose from several sides: autumn salad or butternut squash soup, stuffing, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, candied yams, green beans and brussels sprouts. Includes pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. Call 608-273-3973 to order.

This restaurant is cooking up a Thanksgiving take-and-bake meal that includes turkey, rolls, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberries, stuffing, gravy and green bean casserole. Additional a la carte items are available including pumpkin pie, apple pie and gourmet mac and cheese. Call the Sun Prairie or Monona location to place your order by 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, with pickup on Nov. 25 between 4 – 6 p.m.

The Concourse Hotel is offering three ways to celebrate Thanksgiving. For those seeking something special, book a private dining experience for your group of six to 10. Served in the event halls, customers will enjoy a coursed dinner. CIRC is also taking in-restaurant reservations ($50 for unlimited refills). If you want to eat at home, their heat-at-home dinner includes options for just sides, or a full meal – and bottles of wine 50% percent off.

Chef Dan Fox puts a Heritage Tavern spin on Thanksgiving. The re-heatable meal includes a half dozen deviled eggs and veggie sides of root veggie slaw, market greens, roast potatoes, heirloom squash and haricot verts. Plus turkey three ways: roast, confit and smoked. And of course, stuffing, gravy and a Dutch apple pie. Add-ons including charcuterie, butternut squash soup and pumpkin pie are also available. Order here for downtown. Order here for Fitchburg. Select Nov. 25 pick-up between 12 – 4 p.m. and choose ‘Thanksgiving’ from the drop-down menu.

The 16″ pizza comes ready to cook at home and is paired with a pack of Great Lakes beer. The pizza has a mushroom crème base, mozzarella and has all the turkey day fixings. Pick-up at Ian’s Garver on Nov. 25.

The Head of Pastry, Kristine Miller, has put together a selection of pies for Thanksgiving. Choose from hickory nut bourbon, caramel apple, cranberry oat streusel and pumpkin. Favorite desserts like Estrellon’s basque cake and bourbon caramel brownies are also available, with various pick-up dates before Thanksgiving.

The Edgewater is offering in-person and to-go dining options. Make reservations for Thanksgiving brunch or family-style dinner at The Statehouse. Dinner includes turkey, potatoes, cornbread, brussels sprouts, sweet potato, local greens, rolls and pumpkin and apple pies. To-go options include a full Thanksgiving meal and an appetizer sampler featuring shrimp cocktail, spinach artichoke dip and butternut squash soup. Plus a la carte pies, too.

Serving Thanksgiving dinner for over 40 years, Quivey’s Grove continues their tradition with limited seating in the Stone House & Stable Grill. The meal includes soup or salad, plus choice of entrée – turkey, prime rib, duck, squash or salmon. Full menu here. Call 608-273-4900 to reserve.

Rare on the Square is serving dine-in and carry out Thanksgiving meals. Start with a roast beet salad and butternut squash soup. Herb crusted turkey breast and confit turkey legs, plus thyme sage sourdough stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted tricolor carrots and popovers. Plus pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. Kids meals available, too. Call 608-204-9000 to order.

This list was compiled with suggestions from the Cap Times and Destination Madison.

