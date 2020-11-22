Madison Public Art Project supports local artists through downtown mural project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Public Art Project has wrapped up its 2020 mural season.

Jillian Talarczyk is the president and creative director of the Madison Public Art Project. The goal is to connect local artists to communities and support emerging Wisconsin artists.

“Artists are across a diverse practice and we support them throughout Wisconsin helping them show their works in the public realm,” said Talarczyk.

The nonprofit fosters innovative contemporary public arts projects, like the most recent mural painted on E. Johnson Street.

Oh Ya Studio and the artist Triangulador painted the flamingo filled mural in just three days.

“It’s really just an uplifting accolade celebrating the city bird of Madison,” she said. “It’s all about community.”

Talarczyk says the organization relies on community support for funding.

