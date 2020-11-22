Advertisement

Man seen exhaling on women outside Trump golf club charged

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STERLING, Va. (AP) - A man seen forcefully exhaling on two women outside President Donald Trump’s Virginia golf course has been charged with assault.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that Raymond Deskins, 61, was charged with misdemeanor assault after a private citizen obtained a warrant through a county magistrate. Deskin did not immediately return a request for comment.

Video widely shared on social media shows Deskins blowing air on two unidentified women after one of them asks him to get away and points out that he’s not wearing a mask. The altercation happened Saturday outside Trump National Golf Club, where the president was playing.

Protestors and supporters regularly gather outside the club’s entrance when he plays.

