Accumulating Snow Late Tonight and Early Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declared Tuesday a First Alert Day as accumulating snow is expected to impact the morning commute. Snow will begin southwest of Madison shortly after midnight and spread northeastward during the early morning hours.

NBC15 Meteorologists have declared Tuesday a First Alert Day (wmtv weather)

Forecast snow totals will be in the 1 to 2 inch range over most of southern Wisconsin. Local totals could exceed 2 inches. The snow will be of the wet, heavy variety and slushy accumulation is expected on the pavement prior to daybreak.

These are the forecast snow totals over southern Wisconsin tonight and early Tuesday. (wmtv weather)

This snow is due to developing low pressure to the west. The low will pass by just to the south of Wisconsin early Wednesday. As it moves in, it will force milder air northward. Snow is expected to change to rain by late morning. Light and moderate rain will then continue Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

