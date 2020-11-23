Advertisement

Accumulating Snow Late Tonight and Early Tomorrow

NBC15 Meteorologists declare Tuesday a First Alert Day
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declared Tuesday a First Alert Day as accumulating snow is expected to impact the morning commute. Snow will begin southwest of Madison shortly after midnight and spread northeastward during the early morning hours.

Forecast snow totals will be in the 1 to 2 inch range over most of southern Wisconsin. Local totals could exceed 2 inches. The snow will be of the wet, heavy variety and slushy accumulation is expected on the pavement prior to daybreak.

This snow is due to developing low pressure to the west. The low will pass by just to the south of Wisconsin early Wednesday. As it moves in, it will force milder air northward. Snow is expected to change to rain by late morning. Light and moderate rain will then continue Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

