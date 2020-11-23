Columbia Co. deputy cites woman with 9th alleged OWI offense

TOWN OF RANDOLPH, Wis. (WMTV) - A Portage woman was arrested Sunday for her alleged ninth citation of operating while intoxicated.

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noted a vehicle was being driven by someone who had a revoked driving status on State Highway 33. The deputy conducted a traffic stop with the driver on Inglehart Road at State Highway 33 in the Town of Randolph.

According to a news release, the deputy observed signs of impairment in the driver, 55-year-old Kelly A. Jorgensen. The deputy performed a standard field sobriety test with Jorgensen and then arrested her.

Jorgensen was taken to the Columbia County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating after revocation due to an OWI.

