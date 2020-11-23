Advertisement

Dane Co. asks community to create cards to thank health care workers

(WTOK)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is asking the community to create cards of encouragement and thanks to health care workers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the “Cards for Health Care Heroes” effort on Monday in hopes to recognize health care workers for the challenging work that they do.

“This Thanksgiving, I’m hopeful families will give some thought to what they would say to a doctor or a nurse if they could, and then put those words, colors, and pictures of kindness to paper,” Parisi said. “We are a deeply caring community and countless folks have asked me in recent weeks what they can do to help in the midst of this incredibly difficult time.”

Parisi asked that the community join in on this “simple act of kindness.”

“This has been a most challenging year, and all of us have sacrificed greatly. Through it all we have much to be thankful for, including people who get up every day to care for others. To our doctors, nurses, and all medical providers - we are incredibly grateful for you. We hear you. We know you are hurting. We know that we all can do things to help you get through what until now was unthinkable. First and foremost, we want to say thank you.”

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi

Families may send their cards electronically or here:

Dane County

Room 421

210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Madison, WI 53703

