Dane County Farmers’ Market to host indoor pick-ups this winter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers’ Market announced Monday they will host winter Local Food Pickups inside the Alliant Energy Center.

According to a news release, the DCFM will move their pick ups from Willow Island to inside of Pavilion 2 at Alliant Energy Center.

Pavilion 2 will allow shelter for the vendors while also providing enough space for customers to drive through and pick up their pre-orders. DCFM explained vendors will continue to place the customers orders into their car, ensuring a contactless pickup.

Customers must pre-order their items from the DCFM’s online marketplace. DCFM explained that one order can include many of their vendors’ goods.

The public can then enter Alliant Energy Center through the Rusk Avenue entrance and come to Pavilion 2 to pick up their products. DCFM told customers not to leave their vehicles.

The Wednesday Local Food Pickup will operate from 3:30-5:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, Dec. 2 and continuing every Wednesday through Dec. 16.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.