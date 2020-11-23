Advertisement

Ballot counting continues in Dane County

By Tajma Hall
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday marked day two of ballot counting in Dane County. Dozens of volunteers sorted through piles of ballots at Monona Terrace.

So far, everything is on schedule and there have been no major issues. Tabulators say everyone is being respectful of the process, including following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Some challenges and questions have needed to be repeated when a new observer gets trained, but tabulators say that’s expected.

“The clerk may forget to put an initial somewhere on the ballot, so they will challenge it,” Sun Prairie City Clerk Elena Hilby said. “Sometimes you might forget to put an absentee stamp. They’re looking for any irregularities.”

The recount deadline is Dec. 1. Local election officials say they don’t anticipate the results will change much.

