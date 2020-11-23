DHS reports about 20% of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed positive are active

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are 74,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin currently, which the Department of Health Services noted is about one-fifth the number of people ever confirmed positive for the virus.

In the latest DHS dashboard update, 3,095 cases were added on Monday. Monday’s cases are fewer than were reported on either Saturday or Sunday, but the first day of the work week tends to report fewer cases.

This brings the total number of positive confirmed cases in the state to over 357,700. This is the fifth day in a row that cases have decreased, but cases continue to skyrocket in the United States.

The CDC is urging Americans not to travel or spend holidays with people outside of their household this year as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. average at over 170,000 cases per day.

The number of cases reported in Wisconsin Monday also brings the seven-day percent positive by person to 29.3%, which has also been on a decline.

There were also 107 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported Monday and DHS reported that 85% of total hospital beds are currently full in the state.

Twenty-two percent of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are in the ICU, or 428 patients. There are also just over 600 patients receiving ventilation for the virus.

There were also six new deaths added to the COVID-19 dashboard, one day after DHS reported zero deaths.

