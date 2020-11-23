Drop in Thanksgiving traffic anticipated

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Many families are accustomed to traveling near and far to visit with family on Thanksgiving, but traffic on the roads this Thursday will likely be far lighter than usual.

Officials with AAA anticipate 50 million people will travel for Thanksgiving this year. That’s a decrease from 55 million last year, the biggest one-year drop in travel since the Great Recession in 2008.

Those who are planning to travel are overwhelmingly choosing to do so by car. Lt. Nate Henrikson with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’ll be enforcing traffic safety just like any other year.

“Our mission remains the same, whether it’s Thanksgiving or any other travel holidays. So we’ll be out enforcing laws, assisting motorists, responding to calls for service along with our local and county partners,” says Lt. Henrikson.

Even with fewer cars on the road, the patrol has seen an alarming spike in deadly traffic accidents since the pandemic began.

“We understand that there is an increase in the fatality crashes, but again we remind motorists that many of the factors in those crashes are speed related, as well as alcohol, distracted driving, and not having their passengers buckled up or themselves buckled up,” says Lt. Henrikson.

Another hazard that this Thanksgiving presents on the roads is the possibility of winter weather.

“With winter weather it’s important to remember that you’re driving at speeds for the conditions of the roadway. Slow down. You know snow means slow. And make sure that you know before you go, by checking 511wi.gov for the latest travel and weather conditions,” says Lt. Henrikson.

Public health and government officials, including the CDC and Governor Evers, are strongly advising that you stay home this Thanksgiving to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

