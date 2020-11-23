FIRST ALERT DAY: Wintry mess Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for a quick round of wet, heavy snow Tuesday morning. Plan on giving yourself some extra time out the door Tuesday morning because the falling snow will reduce your visibility and cause slushy roads. The snow Tuesday morning will turn into rain by Tuesday afternoon. Rain will be likely Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

ALERT DAY: Tuesday | Snowfall Map (WMTV NBC15)

No major weather problems are expected on Monday. Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. High temperatures on Monday will be near or just above 40 degrees, which is just right for this time of year.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY

Future Radar

Snow will start to develop across the southwestern corner of Wisconsin after midnight on Tuesday. The snow will continue to spread from southwest to northeast across the area Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Future Radar - Tuesday 4AM (WMTV NBC15)

Widespread light to moderate snow will be falling across southern Wisconsin by 8 a.m. Tuesday. The falling snow will cause reduced visibilities and slushy roadways. Overall, the Tuesday morning commute looks like a snowy mess. Make sure to give yourself some extra time out the door Tuesday morning.

Future Radar - Tuesday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

With temperatures expected to warm, the snow will transition into rain by Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday afternoon will be wet.

Future Radar - Tuesday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Snowfall

A wet, heavy snow will fall and accumulate Tuesday morning. Widespread snowfall totals will range from 1-3″ of snow.

ALERT DAY - Snowfall Map (WMTV NBC15)

Rain will likely continue Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will likely stay above freezing Tuesday night and top out in the lower to mid 40s on Wednesday.

The rain should be long by Turkey Day. Thanksgiving will be partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

More quiet weather is expected Friday into the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the lower to mid 40s. There might be a slight chance of rain and/or snow showers towards the end of the holiday weekend.

