Hy-Vee reinstates reserved shopping hour for those considered ‘high risk’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee is reinstating their reserved shopping hour starting Monday for those considered high risk.

The shift back to the reserved hour is in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the company’s eight-state region, according to a news release.

All Hy-Vee locations will hold the reserved hour from 7-8 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Customers who are ages 60 and older, pregnant or have an underlying health condition that would make them more susceptible to contracting a serious illness can take advantage of the reserved hour.

Hy-Vee asked that all customers respect this hour for those who are at-risk by limiting their shopping to before or after the reserved hour.

