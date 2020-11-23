Lawsuit seeks immediate halt to Dane Co. gathering order

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A conservative legal group filed a lawsuit Monday in the Wisconsin Supreme Court to immediately stop Dane County’s ban on indoor gatherings.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed an original action with the court on behalf of one Dane County business owner and two Dane County residents, arguing that Dane County and the City of Madison unlawfully handed over law-making authority to the health department with the use of certain ordinances.

The group continues, arguing that this authority can only be authorized by the Dane County Board and Madison City Council.

The firm argues the issue is of statewide importance since many counties have been expanding their ordinances as the coronavirus pandemic continues and the court should decide how much power elected officials can delegate to health departments.

WILL President Rick Esenberg believes that “COVID-19 should be taken seriously,” but these decisions need to be made by a local government.

“The latest order from the health department in Dane County illustrates why a single, unelected and unaccountable health official should not be allowed to rule unilaterally by decree,” he said.

WILL also believes that Dane County’s Emergency Order #10, which does not allow gatherings inside of any kind, also violates other statutes and constitutional rights. Emergency Order #10 allows outdoor gatherings of 10 people or less. The order is currently set to expire on Dec. 16.

With the nearly month-long order extending well past Thanksgiving, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway acknowledged on Nov. 17 that the holiday will not be a normal one for Dane Co. families, adding that many of the people who we want to visit are also the most vulnerable to coronavirus.

“We want our loved ones to be around not just for this one holiday, but for all the holidays and special occasions of our lives—the high school graduations, the weddings, and the reunions of the next 25 years, not just the next 25 days,” she said.

On the day this order was announced, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich asked that residents exercise good judgement and follow the order. She also noted that the intention is not to penalize businesses or individuals, but to keep people safe.

