Milwaukee Bucks’ games at Fiserv Forum to be held without fans this season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks announced Monday that games at Fiserv Forum will be held without fans this season until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020-21 season will be held without fans to be in order to be in line with state and local health guidelines.

The team noted that their fans, players, coaches and staff are all their top priority.

The Bucks continued, saying they will keep working with state and local health officials to determine if letting fans return in any capacity this season is possible. They will also work with the NBA.

The Bucks have yet to announce their season schedule, but the NBA season begins on Dec. 22.

