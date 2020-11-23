Sun Prairie PD confirms one dead after crash on WIS 19

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department has confirmed someone has died following a car crash on White Tail Dr. Monday evening.

Sun Prairie PD Lt. Kevin Konopacki confirmed the death with NBC15. There were reportedly two cars and two pedestrians involved in the crash. It is unknown at this time who died.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation the incident occurred around 4:15.

All east bound and west bound lanes are blocked on WIS 19 and are estimated to remain closed for two hours.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is also responding to help direct traffic.

NBC15 will update this story as more details become available.

