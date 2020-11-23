NBC15 Morning Show wins Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15′s Morning Show Team has won a Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award.

The NBC15 team won in the category of Outstanding Achievement for News Programming – Newscast: Smaller Markets.

This is truly a team award. @nbc15_madison, your hustle, hard work and HEART is behind this one. I’m so proud of the care you took and compassion you showed when sharing the stories of May 30 & 31st ❤️#EmmyChicago #NBC15 #GrayProud https://t.co/8OF1Bqxl0h — Jessica Laszewski (@JessLaszewski) November 23, 2020

EMMY WINNING! 🏆 A big thank you to everyone who came in on a Sunday morning to help make this newscast award winning! I’m so proud to be part of the @nbc15_madison weekend team. 🥰 #EmmyChicago pic.twitter.com/NewYgNEMEA — Gabriella Rusk NBC15 (@GabriellaRusk) November 23, 2020

NBC15 was also up in six other categories this year:

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Spot News: Downtown Madison Protests : NBC15 Team

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Serious News (Hard) Series: Sun Prairie Stronger : Katie Rousonelos, Executive Producer; James Holmes, Producer; Isabel Lawrence, Caroline Peterson, Amy Pflugshaupt, Morgan Wolfe, Anchors/Reporters; Jeremy Nichols, Lou Thao, Photojournalists.

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series - Human Interest: Hole In My Heart: Morgan Wolfe, Reporter/Producer.

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series - Military: Hogs For Heroes : John Stofflet, Anchor/Producer; Jeremy Nichols, Photojournalist.

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent - News Anchor: John Stofflet - Composite.

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent - General Assignment Reporter: Morgan Wolfe - Composite.

AHH!!✨🤩It’s impossible not to forget this morning show after the Madison protests. Lots of stress and tears but with an amazing team anything is possible!!



Congratulations to all of our nominees. So proud of the heart & soul that goes into the work at NBC15. ♥️🙌🏽 #EmmyChicago https://t.co/kpiLvlHvpn pic.twitter.com/GEJimltz9K — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) November 23, 2020

WMTV competed against television stations in the Green Bay-Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee, and Wausau-Rhinelander markets; and also stations in Chicago, Peoria-Bloomington, and Rockford, Illinois; and South Bend-Elkhart, Indiana.

I’m very proud to be apart of The Morning Show team! #EmmyChicago https://t.co/a8RzrCBpbs — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 23, 2020

