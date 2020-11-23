Advertisement

NBC15 Morning Show wins Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award

Photo Source: MGN
Photo Source: MGN(KALB)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15′s Morning Show Team has won a Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award.

The NBC15 team won in the category of Outstanding Achievement for News Programming – Newscast: Smaller Markets.

NBC15 was also up in six other categories this year:

  • Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Spot News: Downtown Madison Protests: NBC15 Team
  • Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Serious News (Hard) Series: Sun Prairie Stronger: Katie Rousonelos, Executive Producer; James Holmes, Producer; Isabel Lawrence, Caroline Peterson, Amy Pflugshaupt, Morgan Wolfe, Anchors/Reporters; Jeremy Nichols, Lou Thao, Photojournalists.
  • Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series - Human Interest: Hole In My Heart: Morgan Wolfe, Reporter/Producer.
  • Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series - Military: Hogs For Heroes: John Stofflet, Anchor/Producer; Jeremy Nichols, Photojournalist.
  • Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent - News Anchor: John Stofflet - Composite.
  • Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent - General Assignment Reporter: Morgan Wolfe - Composite.

WMTV competed against television stations in the Green Bay-Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee, and Wausau-Rhinelander markets; and also stations in Chicago, Peoria-Bloomington, and Rockford, Illinois; and South Bend-Elkhart, Indiana.

