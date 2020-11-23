Advertisement

At least 2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at...
The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at Grace Baptist Church. Some of the injuries are life-threatening.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Two people are dead and multiple other people are seriously wounded following a church stabbing in San Jose, California, late Sunday.

Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted that there was an attack at Grace Baptist Church. He had also said that a suspect was arrested, but he later deleted the tweet and said a statement from police was upcoming.

Police say on Twitter that multiple people were injured and some of the injuries are life-threatening. It was unclear exactly how many people were wounded.

Police say no services were taking place at the time, but that homeless individuals had been brought to the church to get them out of the cold.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting
Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category

Latest News

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired...
Philadelphia boy, 12, fatally shot while answering knock on front door
Drug cocktail given to President Trump going through a clinical trial in Birmingham at UAB.
COVID-19 antibody treatment with ties to UW Health gets FDA green light
Jury duty? No thanks, say many, forcing trials to be delayed
UW Regeneron
UW Regeneron