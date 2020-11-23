President-elect Biden to nominate UW Madison alumna as Ambassador to the U.N.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President-elect Joe Biden introduced his key foreign policy and national security nominees on Monday, including one University of Wisconsin- Madison alumna.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be nominated as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations by President-elect Biden.

The Biden Transition team noted in a news release that Thomas-Greenfield earned her bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin. She also worked toward a PhD at UW Madison.

She also received an honorary Doctor of Law degree from UW Madison in May 2018.

UW Madison tweeted that they were grateful for her recent work on campus with the Young African Leaders Initiative, among other programs.

The Biden transition team also noted that Thomas-Greenfield is a 35-year veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service. She has served on four continents.

Congrats to Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a #UWMadison alumna, on being nominated as U.S. Ambassador to the @UN by President-elect Biden.



We’re grateful for @LindaT_G's recent work on campus with the Young African Leaders Initiative and other programs. pic.twitter.com/7TRfuNvTmS — UW–MaskUp (@UWMadison) November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.