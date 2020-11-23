Advertisement

President-elect Biden to nominate UW Madison alumna as Ambassador to the U.N.

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2014, file photo Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda...
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2014, file photo Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield, right, testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap longtime diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)(Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President-elect Joe Biden introduced his key foreign policy and national security nominees on Monday, including one University of Wisconsin- Madison alumna.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be nominated as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations by President-elect Biden.

The Biden Transition team noted in a news release that Thomas-Greenfield earned her bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin. She also worked toward a PhD at UW Madison.

She also received an honorary Doctor of Law degree from UW Madison in May 2018.

UW Madison tweeted that they were grateful for her recent work on campus with the Young African Leaders Initiative, among other programs.

The Biden transition team also noted that Thomas-Greenfield is a 35-year veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service. She has served on four continents.

