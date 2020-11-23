Ski resorts still need more employees, surge in guests expected

MERRIMAC/PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - While many businesses are anticipating layoffs just to make it through the winter, local ski resorts are needing all the help they can get.

“We’re not going to turn anyone away. If you come out, have a good smile, we’ll absolutely hire you,” says Alex Stoick, the Marketing Director at Devil’s Head Resort.

The tentative opening day for ski season at Devil’s Head Resort is just days away, but hiring new staff will likely continue for months.

“The cool thing about working in the ski industry is it’s kind of a slow ramp up. Once we get into holiday weeks, like Christmas and New Years, that’s when we see some of the bigger numbers. But to start it’s usually slower crowds, so you can kind of ease into the job and kind of get trained properly,” says Stoick.

Devil’s Head typically has around 500 employees during the peak of the season. With a busy year expected, that number could grow.

“Season pass and reservation numbers, they’re both up right now for pre-season. Which is very exciting. I’m almost thinking we’re going to be one of the only shows in town being a ski area in the winter. You know a lot of these other businesses have a lot of restrictions on what they can do and what they can’t do,” says Stoick.

Cascade Mountain is in a similar staffing position. They’re still working on getting closer to their usual 200-300 staff members.

“This season it’s likely that we’re going to see a lot more of our managers and supervisors filling regular, day to day kind of roles. Just kind of helping out wherever we’re needed, wherever we’re short staffed,” says Evan Walz, the Director of Marketing at Cascade Mountain.

Walz says a lot of their typical hires are from the J-1 Visa Program and are unavailable this year.

“We usually get about 40-50 international students every season. This year that’s kind of a question mark. We’re not sure if we’re going to get none. I’m hearing maybe 10, 15,” says Walz.

From lift operators, to guest services and ski instructors, many locals are stepping up to those fill positions. That’s a trend Walz hopes will continue.

“Even throughout the season, we’re always willing to take new applicants in,” says Walz.

Either way, they feel prepared to handle the expected surge of guests. “We’re still seeing a very high demand. People are really interested in an outdoor activity, a reason to get out of the house,” says Walz.

The tentative opening date at both resorts is Black Friday. They’re hopeful that they’ll have enough snow made in time, but it all depends on the temperatures over the next few days.

