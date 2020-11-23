Advertisement

Sun Prairie teens start business encouraging young hunters

Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season started Saturday.
Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season started Saturday.
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Sun Prairie group of teens is on a mission to get more young people into the great outdoors.

“Obviously it’s all of our dreams to do what we love for the rest of our life,” Dylan Walton, Sconnie Outdoorsman member said.

Four teens are sharing one thing in common: a love for hunting

“One of our main points is to preserve our future, like preserve the future of hunting,” Zach Powley, Sconnie Outdoorsman member said.

Two months ago, an idea blossomed into a business.

“Caught a big old bass. It was super unexpected. We were kind of flipping out and we said ‘we could post this.’ And that kind of just took off from there,” Waltom said.

Two of the teens were out fishing in Sun Prairie and shared their big catch on social media. They encouraged others to join.   

“We said ‘everybody post your pictures and we’ll put you on a page.’ That sparked a lot with the younger kids,” Walton said.

A social media page turned into a business. Sconnie Outdoorsmen LLC was born.

The teens made an Instagram that gained a following of nearly 10,000. The group films their hunting and fishing trips to garner interest from the younger kids

“We have so many people reaching out which is great to see,” Walton said.

The group also adds other hunter’s photos into the mix.   

“Even little kids like “hey can you post this.” it makes me smile, he said.

The pandemic put some of the group’s efforts on pause, but they’re already planning for what’s next .

“We hope to eventually start taking newer hunters fishing or hunting in a sense and try to get them really introduced,” Zach Powley, Sconnie Outdoorsman member said.

“A lot of people got their license, hunter safety. It’s cool how the sports we love gained traction through Sconnie,” Zach Walters, Sconnie Outdoorsman member said.

