Two pedestrians injured after car strikes them in Madison intersection

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison couple were both injured after a car struck them Saturday afternoon while they were crossing the street.

The Madison Police Department says that the two pedestrians were in a cross walk around 3:55 p.m. at South Park Street and West Washington Avenue. MPD also noted they had the light to cross when the car struck them.

MPD says the 25-year-old man was knocked down as his 28-year-old girlfriend went up and over the top of the car. A witness then called 911 while both victims were in the street.

The couple were taken taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MPD explained that they were able to identify the owner of the car thanks to witnesses and surveillance images. The 19-year-old owner of the vehicle claims it had been stolen, MPD continued, but he did not report the crime when it happened.

MPD is currently investigating this incident.

