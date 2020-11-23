Advertisement

Two pedestrians injured after car strikes them in Madison intersection

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison couple were both injured after a car struck them Saturday afternoon while they were crossing the street.

The Madison Police Department says that the two pedestrians were in a cross walk around 3:55 p.m. at South Park Street and West Washington Avenue. MPD also noted they had the light to cross when the car struck them.

MPD says the 25-year-old man was knocked down as his 28-year-old girlfriend went up and over the top of the car. A witness then called 911 while both victims were in the street.

The couple were taken taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MPD explained that they were able to identify the owner of the car thanks to witnesses and surveillance images. The 19-year-old owner of the vehicle claims it had been stolen, MPD continued, but he did not report the crime when it happened.

MPD is currently investigating this incident.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”

Latest News

MGN
Sun Prairie PD confirms one dead after crash on WIS 19
A Hy-Vee store is seen in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Aug. 2, 2013.
Hy-Vee reinstates reserved shopping hour for those considered ‘high risk’
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2014, file photo Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda...
President-elect Biden to nominate UW Madison alumna as Ambassador to the U.N.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a...
Lawsuit seeks immediate halt to Dane Co. gathering order