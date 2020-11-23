UW Health offers advice on connecting with senior relatives ahead of Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Thanksgiving being a few days away, UW Health is offering advice Monday on staying connected with older loved ones during the holidays.

UW Health geriatrician Dr. Nate Chin acknowledged that this is a tough time for everyone right now.

“Staying connected is key to mental health, but this year we need to get creative on connecting,” Dr. Chin said. “It is really hard not to gather for the holidays, so it is all the more important to call and support older loved ones while not putting them at risk of this dangerous virus.”

Dr. Chin stressed that people over the age of 70 account for 77% of Wisconsin residents who have died from COVID-19. Those who live in nursing homes also account for no less than 31% of Wisconsin residents who have died, according to a news release.

UW Health geriatricians advise that people send cards and photos to their older loved ones, as well as encouraging other family members to do the same. People could also deliver holiday meals, stop by for a short visit while socially distancing and wearing a mask, or have a call or video chat.

People could even plan a similar meal or activity to share during the day, UW Health continued.

If people do see older relatives that are not a part of their household, UW Health stressed the necessity of being socially distant, wearing a mask and not sharing dishes or hosting family style eating.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.