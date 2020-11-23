Wisconsin ships out one millionth N95 mask

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The State of Wisconsin shipped out its one millionth N95 mask Monday as part of their effort to ensure front-line workers have access to personal protective equipment.

Gov. Tony Evers explained that providing front-line workers, first responders and local communities with PPE has been a top priority for them since the pandemic began.

“I want to extend my thanks to the state workers, local emergency management, and public health partners who have played a critically important role in this process and have worked tirelessly to ensure these lifesaving masks and other critical supplies are getting where they are needed most,” the governor said.

Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Department of Health Services and other partners created a supply chain in the spring to ship out all of the masks. According to a news release, the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) works with county and tribal emergency managers to determine local needs and shortages. Then, regular shipments are sent from a state warehouse facility and distributed by local partners.

Gov. Evers noted that the SEOC and partners have distributed other PPE items, including over 16.1 million non-surgical and non-medical masks, nearly 225,000 respirators and over 30,000 thermometers.

Gov. Evers continued, saying the purchases are provided by the state and are free to those receiving it.

