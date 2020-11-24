Advertisement

1 killed, 2 hurt in Jefferson Co. crash

(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOWN OF OAKLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - The snowy Tuesday morning weather likely contributed to a deadly crash on a Jefferson Co. highway.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office cited both vehicle and weather conditions as factors in the wreck that happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Hwy. 12, just west of Oestreich Lane, in the Town of Oakland.

Investigators have determined a vehicle was heading west when it crossed into oncoming traffic. It was struck on the passenger side by a vehicle coming the other way and pushed into the ditch.

The passenger in the initial vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The name of the individual was not released.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The wreck is still be investigated by the Jefferson Co. Crash Investigation Team.

