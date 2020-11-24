Advertisement

Badger Football against Minnesota Gophers canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The Gophers wrote that the game will not be rescheduled per Big Ten’s policies for this football season.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) hands Paul Bunyan's Axe to teammate linebacker Zack...
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) hands Paul Bunyan's Axe to teammate linebacker Zack Baun (56) after Wisconsin beat Minnesota 38-17 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The scheduled Badgers game Saturday against the University of Minnesota has been canceled as the Gophers respond to COVID-19 in the program.

The Gophers wrote that the game will not be rescheduled per Big Ten’s policies for this football season. The game will be ruled a no contest.

It is the first time since 1906 that the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe will not be played.

Gophers Director of Athletics Mark Coyle, President Joan Gabel and Medical Director Dr. Brad Nelson all made the decision after speaking with the Big Ten Conference about their concerns.

“We have experienced an increase in positive cases recently and have made the responsible decision to pause team activities,” said Coyle.

Nine student-athletes and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last five days. There were additional presumptive positive tests today and the program is awaiting confirmation of those results.

The Badgers wished the team the best as the Gophers pause all team-related activities.

In addition to the Big Ten’s established daily antigen testing, Minnesota will also implement PCR testing two times each week for members of the football program as it works to return to the field.

With the Wisconsin-Minnesota game being cancelled it drops the Badgers below the minimum six conference games played to qualify for the Big Ten championship as just Indiana and Iowa remain on their schedule. Unless the league average falls below 6 then Wisconsin can still qualify to play in Indianapolis:

From the Big Ten conference's tiebreaker release:

“A team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, with the average rounded up/down at .50 (i.e. 6.50 or greater would round up to 7, 6.49 or less would round down to 6), then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams (i.e. four games played if the conference average is six) to be considered.”

This story will be updated with more information shortly.

