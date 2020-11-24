Badger Football against Minnesota Gophers canceled over COVID-19 concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The scheduled Badgers game Saturday against the University of Minnesota has been canceled as the Gophers respond to COVID-19 in the program.

The Gophers wrote that the game will not be rescheduled per Big Ten’s policies for this football season. The game will be ruled a no contest.

It is the first time since 1906 that the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe will not be played.

This year would've been the 130th battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe. First time since 1906 that the Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry that dates back to 1890 will not be played. #Badgers https://t.co/K4gfWoWZB9 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) November 24, 2020

Gophers Director of Athletics Mark Coyle, President Joan Gabel and Medical Director Dr. Brad Nelson all made the decision after speaking with the Big Ten Conference about their concerns.

“We have experienced an increase in positive cases recently and have made the responsible decision to pause team activities,” said Coyle.

Nine student-athletes and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last five days. There were additional presumptive positive tests today and the program is awaiting confirmation of those results.

The Badgers wished the team the best as the Gophers pause all team-related activities.

Get well soon Gophers! https://t.co/Ci64n4JTxj — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 24, 2020

In addition to the Big Ten’s established daily antigen testing, Minnesota will also implement PCR testing two times each week for members of the football program as it works to return to the field.

With the Wisconsin-Minnesota game being cancelled it drops the Badgers below the minimum six conference games played to qualify for the Big Ten championship as just Indiana and Iowa remain on their schedule. Unless the league average falls below 6 then Wisconsin can still qualify to play in Indianapolis:

“A team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, with the average rounded up/down at .50 (i.e. 6.50 or greater would round up to 7, 6.49 or less would round down to 6), then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams (i.e. four games played if the conference average is six) to be considered.”

