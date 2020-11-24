Badger’s men’s basketball eager to face new competition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers have waited 261 days since their last game played in 2020. When they tipoff against Eastern Illinois on Wednsday night in an empty Kohl Center, it will be 263 days.

“We’ve had a few more scuffles lately at practice.” head coach Greg Gard joked with the media over zoom on Monday while also sharing his eagerness to see his team face someone not also wearing Cardinal and White.

“It’ll be good to see a different color jersey. But also from the standpoint we gotta take strides at and what we’re comfortable with right now.” Gard added.

Normally experienced teams like the Badgers who return five of its six top scorers all of which are seniors takes away some concern for a head coach. But in a season that will be on par for the rest of 2020, plenty of unknowns still loom.

“How do we respond to outside competition? How do we respond to how teams play us? How do we respond to no fans in the stands and the environment.”

“You know as a team we’re going to have to be very consistent cause you’re not going to have a crowd rush or crowd noise to bail you out of a situation. And you’re going to face the other thing on the road too.”

“Maybe those hostile environment so the teams that can maintain that highest level on consistency and when things do wobble a little bit, quickly collect yourselves and I think hopefully out experience helps in that.”

D’Mitrik Trice who’s a leader on a team that has used visualization to prepare over the years has used that same method whether intentionally or not.

efinitely ran through my head. I’ve had dreams about it. How it’s going to be different.” Trice said over zoom.

“It’s going to be different to be in an empty arena again. Honestly to me it’ll feel more like a scrimmage rather than a game and I don’t know if that’s a great thing or a bad thing yet.”

“I think that for me and most of the guys it will take a little bit of the nerves away. It’ll open up players to be able to play a little bit more freely and a little bit more confident.”

