Better Business Bureau warns holiday travelers of common hotel scams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re planning on traveling this holiday season, COVID-19 isn’t the only thing you should be cautious of.

The Better Business Bureau warns that scammers are always trying to get a hold of credit card information, especially through hotels. According to the BBB, hotels provide scammers an easy path to separating travelers from their cash.

So how can you stay protected and be vigilant? The BBB warns of five common scams to be on the look out for this holiday season:

1. Fake Website

When making online hotel reservations, the BBB says to know the website you’re using. Scammers can create look-alike web pages to lure consumers into providing credit card information.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association is a BBB National Partner. They provided tips to follow before booking a hotel room.

2. Fake Food Delivery

The BBB says to make sure the menus left in your hotel room are authentic. Dining-in can feel like a tempting option, but you could end up ordering from a restaurant that doesn’t even exist.

Scammers might distribute fake menus to rooms with phone numbers that connect the caller to them instead of the hotel or a real business, the BBB warns. They will collect the caller’s credit card information over the phone then never deliver food.

Before you decide to order somewhere, do some research and make sure the business exists. If you’re still questioning your options, ask the front desk for restaurant recommendations.

3. Fake Front Desk Calls

Hotel guests may receive a late-night phone call from someone impersonating the front desk, the BBB says. The caller asks for credit card information claiming there’s a problem with the credit card on file - they may say it was declined and they need to re-verify payment information or that they lost all financial information and need to run an audit by a certain time.

The BBB says a scammer might offer to take your credit card information over the phone so that you’re not inconvenienced. However, a real hotel staff member will never ask for your credit card information over the phone. They will always ask you to settle up any charges at the front desk.

Always notify the hotel of any calls of this nature.

4. “Free” Wi-Fi Connections

When staying at a hotel, nobody enjoys having to pay for their Internet access. The BBB says this gives scammers an “in”; “Free Wifi” hotspot popups are very tempting for travelers who are looking for access to the outside world.

The BBB warns that Wireless Internet “skimming” is a new and growing hotel scam that targets travelers with the promise of free Internet access. This usually appears in the common areas of the hotel. Most of the time a hotel scam artist is controlling the connection through their computer, collecting all the data the traveler transmits - websites accessed, passwords used, card information, etc., the BBB says.

Before joining a network, make sure the Wifi connection is secure and hosted through the hotel. Many secured connections require a two-step verification process.

5. Checkout Scam

When checking into your hotel room you’re always asked to give a form of payment to keep on file, such as a credit or debit card, for incidentals. However, at checkout you can decide to pay for your stay with another method, such as cash.

No matter what payment method you use, the BBB says to make sure you get a receipt and keep it.

The best way to prevent being scammed at checkout is to use the form of payment that you put on file when checking in. Consider using a credit card versus a debit card. If your number is compromised, using your debit card lays you wide open to having your entire checking account emptied and fighting with the bank.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.