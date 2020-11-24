Christmas tree farms expect busy post-Thanksgiving weekend

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Christmas tree farms in South Central Wisconsin are anticipating a busy post-Thanksgiving weekend. The owner of Hann’s Christmas Farm, Greg Hann, says 3 years of rainy growing seasons have made for very lush and green trees this year.

“People don’t realize that these trees take 10 years to grow. It’s not like corn where they plant it one year and you see the corn get 7 foot tall. These trees are a foot a year. With the extra rain we’ve been having it’s helped the seedlings grow and establish themselves,” says Hann.

They just opened recently and have already seen a high demand for real trees. “This year we’re busier than ever. With the COVID I think people are looking for activities outside. It’s been a strong start to our season,” says Hann.

Being a choose and cut lot, they’ve added additional safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve added outdoor wash stations. Which is really nice so people can wash their hands. We have a table where you can wash the saw. People don’t think of that, that’s another touch point is with a choose and cut you have a saw.”

Hann is feeling grateful to not only give families a positive memory to finish off a hard year, but to give temporary jobs to those who really need it. He’s specifically hired on restaurant and other service workers who have lost employment during the pandemic.

“People don’t realize how much of a local economy that we have in live trees. Wisconsin is ranked number 5 in the nation for tree production. People need to realize that those live trees are a micro-economy in itself during this time and through COVID. It really is helping a lot of people have that extra paycheck.”

You should expect to pay about $10 per foot at most local farms, with a variety of types to choose from.

“The Fraser Fur has been popular probably for the last 10 years and that’s more because of the needle retention than anything. The Balsam Fur definitely does smell better than a Fraser Fur.”

The Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association has a list of local tree farms and additional information about how you can recycle your tree after the holidays.

