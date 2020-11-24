Festival Foods partners with Salvation Army for Red Kettle Campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Festival Foods is partnering with the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign again this holiday season, and is seeking volunteers for its 33 stores.

The grocer says it donated $431,000 to the Salvation Army last year. Shoppers added $42,000 at checkout through increments of $1 or $5 in addition to giving $388,835 at the Red Kettles.

The same options for donations will be available this year - cash donations at the Red Kettles or small additions to grocery total at checkout.

“We hope that by making it easier to give, more people will choose to support the Red Kettle Campaign and allow the Salvation Army to serve more people in our communities,” said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up on the Salvation Army website. One- and two-hour shifts are available to accommodate busy schedules. Festival Food says precautions have been taken to keep volunteers and shoppers safe from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.