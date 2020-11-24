Hilldale Mall announces two new additions to shopping center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shoppers can look forward to two new additions at the Hilldale Mall.

The shopping center announced Tuesday that beginning on Black Friday, Satara Home & Baby will have a popup location at Hilldale for the holiday season.

Satare offers safe, natural and organic baby essentials for little ones, including clothes, blankets and toys. Shoppers can also find organic adult, child and crib mattresses and bedding.

The popup will be located between Pier South and Crescendo Espresso Bar.

Coming in Spring 2021, Hilldale also announced Creando Exploratorium will join the shopping center.

Creando is a curated educational play space that stimulates curiosity, creativity, adventure and exploration through a Spanish immersion curriculum for kids ages 2-10. Hands-on activities include creative arts, music, STEM and sensory activities and indoor and outdoor explorations.

Creando will be located between Kendra Scott and Macy’s.

Learn more at www.hilldale.com.

