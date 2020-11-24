Holiday season could push area hospitals to the breaking point

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In just one month, South Central Wisconsin have seen a 41 percent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. On Monday, over 300 COVID-19 patients were in an area hospital.

Health officials in several area counties said the upcoming holiday season could push those hospitals past the breaking point. Their overall message has not changed: officials are still urging people to stay home, wear masks and social distance, but it is increasingly urgent to avoid overwhelming the healthcare system.

“We need to take it more seriously, or by the time we get to Christmas, we may have overrun the healthcare system into places we can’t recover from,” said Angelia Foster, chief administrative officer of Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Foster said her hospital is already facing 60 to 65 percent of their inpatients being hospitalized for COVID-19. If the trend continues, that will go up to 90 percent by December.

“[Staff are] dedicated, but they’re exhausted,” Foster said, explaining, “We’re doing 68 percent more work with 20 to 25 percent less staff.”

The Reedsburg Area Medical Center is facing similar staffing shortages.

“What we run out of is the staff to safely man those beds,” explained Chief Operating Officer Teresa Field. Field added, “We’re asking staff to pick up extra shifts, work longer hours.”

Field also said they are facing specific struggles as a smaller hospital. If patients need specialized care Reedsburg does not offer, they are usually quickly transferred to a larger hospital system, but that process has slowed significantly.

“Normally, we would not have kept those patients here at Reedsburg, but there weren’t transfer beds available to us in Madison or La Crosse or any of the places that we would go,” Field explained.

Officials at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville said right now, they have enough staff and space to care for all their patients, but each new COVID-19 patient requires more care and more time.

“They’re here longer, they take up more resources, they take up more staffing needs,” said Chief Nursing Officer Kathleen Glenn.

Hospitals are also worried about their community not following health guidelines. Foster said her staff told her they feel much safer at work than at the grocery store.

“Often what we’re hearing from them is...’People see me in scrubs and thank me, but they thank me without a mask on,’” Foster explained.

Officials say everyone has to double down on safety precautions ahead of the holidays and ask their friends and family to do the same.

“Yes we all have rights, but we have the right to hold each other accountable,” Glenn said.

Foster added, “Mask up for me because if my health care workers get sick, there’s not going to be anyone here to take care of you when you do need us.”

Hospital administrators did say the recent success of vaccine trials is good news, but it is not an excuse to be less careful. Until a vaccine is available, they said the only way to save lives is to continue following public health guidelines.

