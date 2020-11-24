Advertisement

Kalahari’s float returning to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kalahari Resorts and Conventions plans to take fans of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on an brief African safari during the annual holiday tradition.

For the third year in a row, the African-themed waterpark will have a float in the parade, celebrating some of the wildlife so closely linked to the continent, such as lions, and hippos, and giraffes, all gathered around watering hole. Front and center on the float is an African elephant whose 12-foot wide head and trunk are controlled by puppeteers.

The company, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, says the float is designed to “celebrat(e) the spirit of community, fun and connection with the earth by taking viewers on a journey to Africa.”

Earlier this year, Kalahari, which has a park in Wisconsin Dells, opened its fourth park in Round Rock, Texas.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be on NBC15 this Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. Kalahari says you can expect to see the float go by shortly before 10 a.m.

