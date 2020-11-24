Madison asks residents to be ‘mindful’ with salt use this winter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the first round of accumulating snow this fall wrapping up across southern Wisconsin Tuesday, the City of Madison is offering some tips for manual snow removal.

The City asked that residents avoid over salting on sidewalks, which they say is very common. By filling a 12-ounce coffee cup with salt, residents can treat a 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares, the city noted.

It takes one teaspoon of salt to permanently pollute five gallons of water and the City cited that over salting can lead to pollution. The City asked that people be “mindful” or “salt wise” in their salt use.

In an effort to use less salt, residents should brush off and clear snow as soon as it stops falling to make removal easier. The City explained that snow may freeze to pavement which may make it hard to remove, possibly leading to unnecessary salt use.

People should also prepare a snow removal kit, complete with a pavement ice scraper, a handheld salt spreader, a broom to clear snow or excess salt and a shovel.

The City recommends that people sprinkle salt three inches between the grains. People should never use salt to melt snow on storm drains or use salt when the temperature drops below 15 degrees. Salt will not work when the temperature drops below 15 degrees and residents should use sand instead for traction.

