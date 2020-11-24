Madison mayor denounces lawsuit filed against Dane County gathering order

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway denounced a lawsuit Tuesday that was filed against Dane County’s gathering order, calling it “irresponsible and unconscionable.”

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed an original action with the court Monday on behalf of one Dane County business owner and two Dane County residents, arguing that Dane County and the City of Madison unlawfully handed over law-making authority to the health department with the use of certain ordinances.

WILL believes that Dane County’s Emergency Order #10, which does not allow gatherings inside of any kind, also violates other statutes and constitutional rights. Emergency Order #10 allows outdoor gatherings of 10 people or less.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway said Tuesday that Public Health Madison & Dane County has relied on science and data in their decision making, including in Public Health Order #10.

“Statewide, our public health infrastructure was designed to keep us safe in exactly this kind of situation – and yet it has been subjected to a constant barrage of legal challenges that seem hell-bent on endangering the public, sowing discord and doubt, and undermining science,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. “These lawsuits are irresponsible and unconscionable in a time when COVID-19 infections are skyrocketing and Wisconsinites are dying every day.”

The mayor stressed the importance of putting “partisan, ideological attacks” aside and working together for everyone’s health.

