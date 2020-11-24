Advertisement

Madison police confirm one of its officers hurt in deadly Sun Prairie crash

Fatal Sun Prairie crash
Fatal Sun Prairie crash(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. confirmed that one of its officers was injured in Monday afternoon’s deadly crash in Sun Prairie.

The police department did not identify the officer who was hurt and referred NBC15 to the Sun Prairie Police Dept. for information on the officer’s condition.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the two-vehicle wreck that also involved two pedestrians, the Sun Prairie Police Dept. said Monday night. The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. along Hwy. 19, at the E, Main St. and Whitetail Dr. intersection, and shut down the road for several hours.

The wreck remains under investigation and police have released few details about what happened.

Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved, pending the notification of their families.

