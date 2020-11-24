Advertisement

Milwaukee County could complete recount as soon as Wednesday

Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Milwaukee County spokesman says the recounting of the presidential election results in that county could be completed as soon as Wednesday and no later than Friday.

The recount got off to a slow start as elections officials addressed a myriad of complaints from President Donald Trump’s attorneys and observers. County spokesman Brian Rothgery says that as of Tuesday the work was “very close to being back on schedule.”

Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin but paid for a recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties, where the majority of Democratic votes were made.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell says the recount there is 36% complete and only “slightly behind schedule.” The counties must complete the recount by Dec. 1.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden win over Trump in Nevada made official by court
Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their...
Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden signals stark shift with new national security team
Recount observers check ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the...
Nearly 400 uncounted ballots found in Wisconsin recount